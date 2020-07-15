Census 2020 - Everyone counts in Waushara County

Answering the Census = Supporting Public Health

Waushara County Public Health Department is often a silent partner in county services. We are best known for giving flu vaccines and children’s immunizations. As the COVID-19 response has been continuing for many months, public health has become better known for our prevention messages, investigations, and work with partners to help keep everyone safe.

Besides the immense job that COVID-19 response has been for the public health department, we provide so many other services and programs for the county residents.

Public Health is all about prevention. We offer services such as the car seats, bike helmets, immunizations, and pack and plays that assist with non-intentional injuries. We have community events like the bike rodeos and safety day, the community baby shower and skin cancer screening plus other programs that educate and provide needed resources.

Many elderly are familiar with our foot care clinics. Many youth and young adults have attended our reproductive health clinics.

We offer environmental services like radon testing, lead testing, water testing, and inspections of restaurants and campgrounds. There are many more services and programs not mentioned and they all cost money.

So the reason for giving you that laundry list of what your health department does for county residents is to promote completing the 2020 census to help all county programs to remain funded so that all residents have the chance to be as healthy as possible.

Our programs are funded by some of the taxes that residents pay but even more from federal and state government grants and contracts. All of these are paid out based on the population of the county. So please, fill out the census forms or answer online or by telephone so all are counted in Waushara County to ensure that Public Health can continue to supply residents with quality services.

Patti Wohlfeil, RN, Health Officer/Director

Waushara County Health Department