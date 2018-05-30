Wild Rose Kiwanis hosts ‘Stop the Bleed’ training

Wild Rose Kiwanis Club hosted “Stop the Bleed” training at its May 15 meeting. The session, presented by ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose employees, teaches people how to reduce a victim’s blood loss following a trauma such as a car or industrial accident, farm or hunting incident, or a shooting. When emergencies hap-pen, medical responders aren’t usually the first people on the scene. Rather, it’s ordinary citizens who witness the accident. “Training bystanders how to care for bleeding emergencies is vital since they are at the scene of the incident,” said David Schultz, MD, medical director of Trauma at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. “The faster bleeding is stopped, the chance of a good outcome is increased.” Stop the Bleed, a nationwide initiative, is about teaching basic rules to help bystanders stop the bleeding on the extremities during a mass casualty event, Dr. Schultz said. “We want to make learning how to stop bleeding as ubiquitous as learning basic CPR.” ThedaCare has dozens of certified trainers who teach individuals how to use a tourniquet, hold pressure with hands on bleeding wounds, and how to pack wounds to stop bleeding until the patient gets to the hospital to receive further medical treatment. More information about the Stop the Bleed program can be found online at www.bleedingcontrol.org, where bleeding control kits are available for purchase. Any local organizations interested in hosting Stop the Bleed training sessions are encouraged to call ThedaCare-Wild Rose at 920.622.6045. In February ThedaCare began offering Stop the Bleed classes to the public in Neenah. For a list of bleeding control classes and to sign up, go to www.thedacare.org/classes. The Stop the Bleed ed-ucation program is modeled after the U.S. Army’s effort to equip soldiers with trauma supplies and the knowledge to use them. That’s credited with decreasing the Army’s death rate from extremity bleeding from 7.8 percent to 2.6 percent during the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. Stop the Bleed has a goal of placing cases with basic medical supplies to stop bleeding, such as padding and tourniquets, in public buildings next to AEDs. In an emergency, bystanders can quickly access the equipment and provide basic care to victims until EMTs arrive. “These kits are designed to stop bleeding in the extremities, not the torso or internal bleeding,” Dr. Schultz said.