Waushara County Health News By Waushara County Health Department

Death by Hyperthermia: Momentary Distractions Can Result in Lifelong Tragedy Imagine the following scenario: It’s a stormy morning with strong winds, heavy rain, and the potential for fallen trees. It is hot and humid. You’re in the middle of your morning routine, showering, when suddenly the power goes out. No more water. You quickly dry yourself off, figuring that the suds will dry on the towel anyways, and prepare the house for life without electricity. Your children wake up and appear in the kitchen at their leisure, each commenting on the vanished power and on the thunder, so loud they say that they can feel it in their bones. Suddenly, a loud crash sounds throughout the house. You run outside and see that a tree has fallen on your garage, a large one, and that the garage is greatly damaged. Luckily, you have left your car outside and it is seemingly unharmed. Unfortunately, your 17-year-old’s vehicle is trapped inside. Normally, the 17 year old would take the rest of your children to school, you would drop your toddler off at daycare, grab a coffee on the way to work, rushing to clock in on-time. Now, a storm has caused you to add additional stops to your routine, drastically changing your plans for the morning. You call your spouse, alerting them of the damage and of the new plan for getting your children to school, and ask what to do about the damaged garage. You both decide to leave the garage as is and wait until the storm is over to contact the insurance company. After speaking with your spouse, you decide to call in regards to the power outage. You discover that the power will be out for a few hours yet. You tell your kids to get dressed quickly, so that you aren’t late to work. School has not been cancelled; even though the power at your house is out, the school still has power, and is still in-session. After the kids are ready, you buckle your toddler into their car seat. You make sure everyone is in the car and start the drive to the schools. Suddenly, about halfway to the elementary school, one of your younger children announces they forgot their backpack at home, and in it, a big assignment due that day. You quickly turn around, arrive back at home, and ask your child to run inside to grab it. After they return to the vehicle, you drive back to the schools, now running late. The rain is still coming down hard and you’ve set your wipers on the highest setting, it’s hardly enough and you can barely see the road. As you drop your children off at their respective schools, you receive a phone call from your work, you’re late and your co-workers are wondering where you are.

