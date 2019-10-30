Waushara County Health News

Do you qualify for a free Pneumonia 23 shot?

Call today to see if you qualify for a free pneumonia vaccine. If you are unsure if you have had the pneumonia vaccination, you can call and check with your primary healthcare provider or the Waushara County Health Department (WCHD) at (920)787-6590.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends the vaccine for all adults 65 years or older and those that have an increased risk for pneumonia, including those that smoke cigarettes, have chronic illnesses (heart, liver, kidney, or lung disease), or conditions that weaken then immune system.

According to the CDC, pneumococcal bacteria spreads from person-to-person by close contact or by saliva, or mucus from coughing or sneezing. Many people, especially children, have the bacteria in their nose or throat at one time or another without being ill.

Vaccines that help protect against pneumococcal disease works well, but cannot prevent all cases. Most people who get a pneumococcal vaccine do not have any serious side effects other than redness, pain, fever, and/or muscle aches. These are usually mild and go away on their own within a few days, but serious reactions are possible.

You may be eligible to receive this vaccine for free from the Health Department if you are: Medicaid-eligible, uninsured, American Indian or Alaska Native, and/or Underinsured (have health insurance that does not cover vaccines or does not cover certain vaccines).

Call the Waushara County Health Department to schedule your appointment today.