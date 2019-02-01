Waushara County Health News

Boost Mood

The hustle, bustle, and holiday cheer are over. Dark, cold, winter days are still upon us. How can we remain merry and bright? Here are ways from Mental Health America of Wisconsin that discuss how to boost our mood.

Practice self-care. Keep an eye on what you are eating making sure to fill up on nutrient dense foods. Obtain an adequate amount of sleep, typically eight hours for an adult. Schedule time to relax examples could include reading a book, going for a walk, or journal.

Leave the past in the past and look toward the future. With each New Year, there are opportunities to reflect on the past and make changes for the future. Look at this as an exciting time.

Try to be flexible. Make some small changes and goals for the upcoming year. This will give you something to look forward to.

Try something new. Whether it be celebrating a holiday in a different way or trying a new activity. Step out of your comfort zone. You might find something new you enjoy.

Spend time with supportive family and friends. Reconnect with someone or reach out to someone new. Building meaningful relationships provides a supportive network around you. Surrounding yourself with positive people can make a difference when you are going through a difficult time.

Overall, consider taking time out to take care of yourself. You are important. When you are your best then you can help and support others. Trying just a few of these ideas can make an impact on your mental health.