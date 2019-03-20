Waushara County Health News

Be prepared for Spring flooding

Waushara County wants residents to observe safe practices as spring melts saturate the region. Emer-gency Management officials expect melting snow deposits and predictable seasonal rains to exacerbate flooding. Residents are encouraged to observe safety precautions as waters rise.

Flood emergencies should be reported to the Waushara County Sheriff Department Sheriff’s at 920.787.3321.

Officials recommend the following precautions:

Before a flood

Stock an emergency supply kit. Kits should include a three-day supply of food and water, cell phone/charger, flashlight/batteries, can opener, first aid kit, cash, and a change of clothing.

Move electronics off the floor. If a flood warning is issued, elevate electrical appliances.

Be sure your sump pump is working and has a battery-operated backup.

Consider adding flood insurance. Standard insurance policies generally don’t cover flooding. Flood insurance is available for any homeowners, renters, and business owners through the National Flood Insurance Program. You do not need to be in a flood plain to purchase flood insurance.

During and after a flood

Turn around, don’t drown. Driving through flood waters is dangerous. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a car.

Stay out of flood waters. Flood water can contain bacteria, sewage, sharp objects, and other dangerous items.

Drain basements slowly. Standing water should be emptied no more than two to three inches per day. Express drainage can raise pressure on exterior walls and cause structural damage.

Shut off electrical power, if you suspect damage to your home. Shut off electrical power, natural gas, and propane tanks to avoid fire, electrocution, or explosions.

Use battery-powered lan-terns flight. Candles can ignite leaking gas.

Operate generators at least 20 feet from your home. Generators create carbon monoxide (CO). In enclosed spaces, CO can cause sickness or death.

Discard questionable food. Throw out refrigerated foods if power was out for four hours or more. Frozen foods with visible ice crystals can be refrozen. Foods in contact with floodwaters, including canned foods, should be discarded.

Inspect for mold and follow the recommended steps for cleaning mold at the following Wisconsin Department of Health Services site: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02167.pdf

Check water supplies. If you have municipal water, run your faucet for at least five minutes before using it. If you have a well that has been contaminated by floodwater, disinfect it.

For more information, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Flood Hazards and Recovery page or the American Red Cross Flood Safety Checklist.