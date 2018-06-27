Waushara County Health News

Firework Safety Everyone is excited for fireworks on the Fourth of July. Many will attend family get-togethers as well as community events. While fireworks are fun to watch, they can cause severe injuries, burns, and even death, if not handled correctly. Here are some firework safety precautions: Never allow children to play with or light fireworks. Attend only authorized, public fireworks displays conducted by licensed operators, but be aware that even professional displays can be dangerous. Buy only legal fireworks and store them in a cool, dry place. Never make your own fireworks. Always use fireworks outside and have water nearby, in case of an emergency. Never throw or point fireworks at another person Point fireworks away from buildings and only light one firework at a time. Never try to relight a firework that didn’t light the first time. Soak all used fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing them away. Keep pets indoors. Keep in mind that personal possession or uses of any fireworks that leave the ground or have a loud explosion are illegal in Wisconsin without a permit. Waushara County noise ordinance indicates fireworks may not be set off after 10 pm.