Meet Your Waushara County Health Department

Cari Pronschinske, has been a Public Health Nurse and Wautoma Area School District – School Nurse for two and a half years.

Her favorite things about the position are working directly with clients and offering them health education and resources to improve their overall health.

Five of her work duties are school nursing, assisting with foot care of office nurse duties, communicable diseases, reproductive health, and communications team.

Outside of work, three of her hobbies/interests are watching her children in extracurricular events (volleyball, ice skating, and softball), gardening, and crafting.