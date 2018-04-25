County Health Dept. raises awareness of STD

Sexually Transmitted Di-seases (STDs) are diseases that are passed from one person to another through sexual contact. These include chlamydia, gonorrhea, genital herpes, human papillomavirus (HPV), syphilis, and HIV. Many of these STD’s do not show symptoms for a long time. Even without symptoms, they can still be harmful and passed on during sex. You can get an STD by having vaginal, anal or oral sex with someone who has an STD. Anyone who is sexually active can get an STD. Some STD’s, like herpes and HPV, are spread by skin-to-skin contact. So what can you do to protect yourself? • Practice Abstinence. The surest way to avoid STDs is to not have sex. • Use condoms. Using a condom correctly every time you have sex can help you avoid STDs. • Have fewer part-ners. Agree to only have sex with one person who agrees to only have sex with you. Make sure you both get tested to know for sure that neither of you has an STD. • Get vaccinated. The most common STD can be prevented by vaccine. The HPV vaccine is safe, effective, and can help you avoid HPV related health problems like genital warts and some cancers. • Talk with your partner. Talk about STDs and staying safe before having sex. It might be uncomfortable to start the conversation, but protecting your health is your responsibility. • Get tested. Many STDs don’t have symptoms, but they can still cause health problems. Waushara County Health Department has expanded their reproductive health services program. We provide pregnancy testing, the first 90 days of birth control with referral to another provider, condoms, Emergency Hormonal Contraception and STD testing and treatment. Males and females of all ages are welcome. We are able to assist with Family Planning Only Services, applications for Medicaid, and have a sliding fee scale for those that are uninsured. Call 920-787-6590 to schedule an appointment.