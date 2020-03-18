Waushara County Health News

Free skin Cancer screenings on April 25

The Waushara County Health Department, in partnership with Dr. Steffes, is providing free Skin Cancer Screenings for the community. All community members are welcome. This event will take place on Saturday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waushara County Health Department, located at 230 W. Park St., Wautoma.

The screenings only take 10 minutes. You must make an appointment to be screened. Call 920-787-6590 to schedule your appointment.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. Screenings help to find skin cancer early.

Here are some common risk factors for skin cancer: a lot of time spent in the sun; naturally pale skin; using tanning beds; family history of skin cancer; multiple or unusual looking moles; a severe sunburn in the past; older age.

For more information on skin cancer, visit the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.