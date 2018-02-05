County health department reminds you every second counts Every 40 seconds som

Every 40 seconds some-one in the United States has a stroke. It is the #5 cause of death, and the leading cause of disability. What exactly is a stroke? Stroke is the sudden death of brain cells. It is caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain. It occurs when an artery, that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain, is either blocked or bursts. Fortunately, 80 percent of strokes are preventable. Here’s what you can do: • Manage your blood pressure. Lowering your systolic (top) number by 10 or your diastolic (bottom) number by 5 can cut your risk in half. • Control cholesterol. • Reduce blood sugar. • Get active. Increased walking time has been associated with reduced stroke risk. • Eat better. Add more fruits and vegetables to your diet. Decrease your sodium intake to less than 1,500 mg per day. • Lose weight. Losing weight can help lower blood pressure. • Stop smoking. Stroke risk is 2-4 times higher among smokers. Strokes are also largely treatable –but EVERY SECOND COUNTS. Time matters when it comes to a stroke. The faster a person is treated, the more likely they are to recover without permanent disability. Spot a stroke F.A.S.T: Face Drooping - Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is it uneven? Arm Weakness - Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward? Speech Difficulty - Is the person unable to speak or hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence. Time to call 9-1-1 - If someone shows any of these symptoms, even if they go away, call 9-1-1. Get the person to the hospital immediately! If you have questions or concerns about your risk, talk with your medical provider. Visit www.strokeassociation.org for more information and tips. Like us on Facebook or visit our website at www.wausharacountypublichealth.com