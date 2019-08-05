Wild Rose Village Board reviews list of possible road paving’s

The Wild Rose Village Board looked at possible road pavings throughout the village during a May 1 meeting.

Doug Jirik provided the Board with a listing of streets that are in most need of repaving in the near future. Board President Tim Ganzel suggested having a meeting with Ehlers to see which might be the best route to follow in considering the proposed roads, the financial packet, etc. Jirik is to get that information back to the Board, for further consideration.

A discussion took place on the Sewer Utility Replacement Fund CD being up for renewal on May 7. It was decided that $137,000 should be taken out to take care of two projects, and the rest was to be put back in for 13 months.

A dental insurance option for employees to be 100 percent paid by the enrolled employee was approved, and it is extended to the fulltime village employees.

The Board approved adding Julene Berglund to the normal customary village payroll with taxes being deducted. She’s been contracted to clean the community center, and her tax consultant advised her to seek the provision.

A welcome sign requested by Mary Kusche to be placed at the north side of the village/millpond area was approved providing it’s approved by the DOT. The sign is bigger than what was erected by the Lioness Club, which no longer exists.

Maryann Erdman was reappointed to serve on the library board. Al Ruetten has resigned from the library board, so a replacement has to be found for him.

A $200 donation from the Wild Rose One Fund Drive was accepted to be used for projects, upkeep, or maintenance at Roberts Park. Doug Jirik will contact Mary Kusche about the best use of that money.

Barry Osicka spoke to the Board on behalf of the American Legion, stating all the memorial bricks should be in place around the Veterans Helicopter Memorial by Memorial Day. The American Legion will also be holding an open house from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.

A quit claim deed for Rolling Ridge Court had been drawn up, satisfying an ordinance, and is Kosher with Stan Sottice, the owner of Rolling Ridge.

It was announced that the annual Plant/Book and Bake Sale will take place at the Patterson Memorial Library on Saturday, May 11, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Doug Jirik and Robbie Jansen were recoghnized for the work in watching and adjusting the water level in the millpond and the dam.

The Village was approved for a 2019 season goose depredation permit.

The next regular Board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5.