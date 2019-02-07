Wild Rose School Board approves police liaison contract for 2019-20 school year

The Wild Rose School Board approved a police liaison contract during a special meeting held June 27. The contract is with Waushara County for an officer to be on hand at the school buildings one day a week during the 2019-20 school year for a total cost of $10,511.10.

Milk bids for the 2019-20 school year were approved through Engelhardt, while the bread bids for the same school year were approved through Pan-O-Gold.

Revisions to the 2018-19 budget were approved by the Board, while $70,000 was approved for transferring from the unassigned fund balance to committee fund balance for the balancing of the 2019-20 expenditure budgets. The Board also approved the transfer of $40,000 to capital investments fund 46, which will allow the district to transfer funds for future use.

The school district received news that the elementary school is being recognized by the Wisconsin RTI Center at the Bronze Level for Behavior. The school implemented an equitable, multi-level system of supports to meet the needs of all students.

The Board went on to approve the Farmers State Bank of Waupaca, Hometown Bank of Wautoma, the State of Wisconsin-Local Government Investment Pool, and the Associated Bank of Green Bay, as designated depositories, while the Internal Revenue Service, the WI Dept. of Revenue, and the WI Retirement System will serve as electronic fund transfer vendors.

The Board accepted the gift of a $400 grant from the Green Bay Packers’ Tundra Tales At-Home Reading Program for accomplishments of the elementary principal.

Brett Brooks was approved to serve as the Junior Varsity Football Coach.

Survey results regarding the 2020 high school grad-uation date were shared with the Board. The graduation will be held Saturday, May 23 at 1 p.m.

During the district administrator’s report, it was reported that Tammy Wilkinson was hired to replace the retiring Debi Smith as the district office secretary.

The next regular Board meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18.