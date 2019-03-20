Wild Rose Booster Club donates 10 hurdles

The Wild Rose School Board approved a couple requests for a leave of absence during a March 14 meeting.

A parental request to have their two children exempt from the state assessment test to be administered this month was granted due to the opt out clause the State of Wisconsin established.

The Board accepted a few gifts. Ten hurdles are being purchased by the Booster Club, with the remainder of funds donated to the club from Justin Ida Memorial. The hurdles should be available to use this track season.

The other two gifts were received from ThedaCare for the elementary school. A check of $2,220 was received from the Non-Profit Partner Organizations program, with volunteer opportunities bring made known and encouraged. The other check was for $349 to purchase books for the school library. ThedaCare volunteers got involved with the Read Well Be Well initiative and read with the students.

Budget revisions for the current school year were looked at and approved by the Board.

Three outstanding checks were approved for removal from the district looks per the auditors’ recommendation.

A report on the safety drill conducted in January had been written up and viewed by the Board. Protocol was properly followed, and no contraband was found.

The Board considered a request to establish a new club. Some students discovered that another area school had a GSA (Gay-Straight Alliance), and thought Wild Rose should, too. A number of students interested in joining and two advisers agreed to conduct the monthly meetings. The Board approved the establishment of the club.

The Board discussed the future of Pleasant View Elementary School. The members agreed that the building and land should be sold. District Administrator Craig Hayes will try negotiating a price with a realtor, and bring back the results to the Board at the next meeting.

The Board approved a memorandum of under-standing agreement between the school district and CAP Services for the Early Childhood Development Program.

Staffing options and course offerings for the Middle School/ High School and the staffing options for the 4K-5 for the 2019-20 school year were approved.

Budgeting projections for the 2019-20 year were unclear at this time because of the state budget not being settled.

During the District Administrator’s report, it was made known that Debi Smith at the District Office will be retiring at the end of July.

The Elementary Principal’s report included the news that the spring concert dates are Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26. The Wrap Glow in the Dark Dance is Friday, March 29. The second grade bike rodeo will be Thursday, April 18.

The Middle/High School Principal’s report included the news that the National Honor Society’s Induction Ceremony will be Monday, March 25 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The next board meeting will be held Thursday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.