Wautoma School District Board approves retirements & resignations

At the April 1 Board of Education meeting for the Wautoma Area School District, the Board approved the retirements and resignations of a multitude of personnel.

The following staff at the Wautoma Area School District were approved for retirement and resignation: Keith Koslowski—English Teacher, Softball, Grade 7 Head Coach; Carmen Butt—Advisor, Yearbook; Barbara Hotzel—Library Assistant; Raven Wilson—Elementary Teacher/Cheerleading/Spirit Squad, MS Advisor Football; Steven Thayer—Mathematics Teacher/Department Head, Mathematics Track and Field, HS Assistant Coach; A+ After School Program Assistant; Tracy Barbarich—Department Head, Career/Technical Education; William Shafer—Mechanic; Lindsey Hartz—Mathematics Teacher.

The Board approved the revised and/or new policies for first consideration. This policy dealt with the school safety policy, because many policies and statutes changed at the state level within the last year.

The Board approved the 2019-2019 Salaries to increase by 2.44 percent for Administrative personnel.

The Transportation Sup-ervisor Contract was discussed, because the current Supervisor will be retiring soon. The contract was reviewed, and the Board suggested changing the amount of vacation time from four weeks to two to three weeks, depending on experience. There are three staff members that will be retiring, so the Board discussed having a retirement celebration at Silvercryst, Wautoma, in a private room in June. The Board agreed that they would rather have the party held at Silvercryst rather than the World War II Memorial Building, Wautoma.

Rheinheimer distributed an update for the WASD mechanic job description. This has not been updated since 2000. Rheinheimer reached out to Westfield Area Middle/High School and two other schools so that he could look over their contracts for ideas on how to improve Wautoma’s. This will seek approval at the next meeting.

The next monthly meeting will be on Monday, April 8 at 6:15 p.m. in the Wautoma High School Library.