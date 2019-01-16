Wautoma School Board recognizes Zach Smith for organizing fundraiser

At the Jan. 14 Wautoma Area School District Board of Education meeting, the Board recognized Zach Smith, who organized a fundraiser at Parkside School, Wautoma, for a student with Cancer at Riverview, Wautoma. Over $700 was raised, and this money will be given to the family of the Riverview student in the form of gas station and Walmart giftcards.

The Board listened to a presentation of the Annual Audit from Joe Peterson, of Miller, Brussel, Ebben, & Glaeske. It was noted that the district had no short term borrowing, which is good and will save the district money.

District Administrator Tom Rheinheimer brought up the topic of the Federal Government shutdown and how it will impact the school in terms of food. The USDA has provided enough money to get to the end of February, and the school has enough money to get through the rest of the school year.

Rheinheimer also men-tioned the water issues that Parkside, Wautoma, and Redgranite have been having. An engineer will be out later this week to look at the different schools and devise a solution, such as adding pipes that will take the water to the ditches by the road. Quotes will have to be obtained before anything can be decided. It was also noted that Parkside has the worst water issues in their parking lot and playground area.

An Intro to Print Class Tour will be held Friday, Feb. 8 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Wautoma High School. The students will inform visitors about the history of printing.

Student Council noted that during the Dec. 5 blood drive, only 16 students gave blood. This number keeps going down, so Student Council will be opening up the drive to staff members during their March blood drive. On Jan. 11, a Jeans Day was held at the High School, and the proceeds will be given to Gary Christensen to be used for the Dec. 2019 Community Christmas Project.

The Board approved the 2019-20 Open Enrollment Spaces. There will be no limit to regular education for open enrollment in grades 4K-12. There will be a limit for special education open enrollment to speech and language services for grades PK-12 due to availability of space and related services.

The Board reviewed the school report card. Members discussed the different weight each category held, such as Achievement versus Growth.

It was discussed how the Board would like to evaluate the District Administrator. After much deliberation, it was decided that a few different categories of the evaluation sheet will be discussed at a time during Closed Session after the Board meetings. Rheinheimer would provide evidence of what he had completed in his position, and the Board will review and advise.

Board member Tom Dahlke gave a brief presentation on the legislative issue of bribery at education conventions. While this doesn’t appear to be an issue at Wautoma, Dahlke wanted to give examples to his fellow Board members of things that can and cannot be accepted from vendors at these conventions.

The Board members decided who would go on the State Convention Travel and 2019 Day at the Capitol trips.

Rheinheimer gave reports on three different topics. First, he mentioned that there are changes to the Policy Revision for the po8600 Transportation. These changes will be reviewed at the Feb. 4 meeting. Next, he mentioned that he did Open Enrollment surveys to obtain data for why parents either enroll or take their students out of the district. Of the 80 surveys sent out for students coming in, only 36 were returned. Of the 106 surveys sent out for those leaving the district, only a small fraction were returned. While the numbers are low, this will still give the Board an idea for what to change in the future to draw more students in and keep them.

Rheinheimer also men-tioned Redgranite Elementary School’s air conditioning project specs. The classrooms will be getting air conditioning first, and this could happen as soon as spring break. Rheinheimer noted that according to a reading done in May, for two weeks the classrooms were on average hotter than they should have been. With the air conditioning installed, this will rectify that issue. Rheinheimer also hopes to have air conditioning for the gyms in Redgranite and Riverview by the end of the year.

The next regular board meeting will be Monday, Feb. 11 at 6:15 p.m. in the Riverview Elementary School Library.