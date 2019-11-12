Wautoma Common Council approves hiring Matt Elliot as full-time city patrol officer

At the regular meeting of the Wautoma Common Council held Dec. 9 at Wautoma City Hall, the council approved hiring Matt Elliot to fill the vacancy of full-time patrol officer.

Elliot was a part-time officer and moved to a full-time position.

Payments were approved for R&R Wash Materials Inc. for the City Hall Parking Lot Reconstruction for $35,837.10 and for the S. Water St. Storm Sewer Improvements in the amount of $14,405.25. A payment of $230,724.74 was also approved for Kopplin & Kinas Co. for the 2019 Street Reconstruction for Valley View, Green Meadow and Sandcrest.

Operator’s License for the following were approved: Christine M. Meyer and Karrie A. Rebedew, Dollar General; Logan M. Lorenz, Evan Haight, Susan J. Scimeca, Ashley R. Hoffman, Tina M. Stechner, Ashton K. Decker, Jeanene M. Roberts, Daniel S. Salaja, and Hannah Borst, from Casey’s General Store.

City of Wautoma Ad-ministrator, Tommy Bohler, reported to the board that he was approached by Bill Rosenau about the possibility of a Farmer’s Market near the courthouse to be held once or twice a month in the summer. Bohler said he thought the Farmer’s Market would be an asset to the city and will report back with any further information.

The next regular meeting of the Wautoma Common Council will be held on Monday, January 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Wautoma City Hall.