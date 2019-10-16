Wautoma Area School Board approves 2019-20 field trips

The Wautoma Area School District Board of Education approved a variety of field trips for the 2019-20 school year. The following were approved: Oshkosh On the Water Wrestling Tournament, WIAA Sectional Wrestling Tournament in Oconto Falls, WIAA State Wrestling Tournament in Madison, Cheerleading State Competition in Watertown, Key Club District Convention in Green Bay, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Wisconsin Fall Leadership Conference in Stevens Point and American Players Theater in Spring Green.

Approved for first consideration was Physics Day at Six Flags Great America in Chicago, IL, and a Disney Spring Training in Florida for the Varsity Softball team in 2021. Coach Thomas Butt attended the meeting to speak about the trip. As of right now, it would be for four days and four nights. It would cost roughly $1,200 per player, but the team would raise the funds. There are perks to having training down in Florida, such as the weather. The Board wanted more time to consider this, and will have second consideration approval around January.

District Administrator Tom Rheinheimer noted that teachers have been participating in a District Unification and Teacher Retention meetings. This is designed to seek new ideas about how improvements can be made to better the education of the students and staff.

Wautoma High School Principal Jennifer Johnson noted that there is new lettering on the high school, so people should stop by and check it out. Assistant Principal Bryant Bednarek noted that they have been educating students on the dangers of smoking. Alarms have been placed in the bathrooms that are designed to go off when students are in there smoking. Since this has been implemented, they haven’t had one incident.

Parkside School Principal Deb Primo stated that for the last two years they have had STAGE as an enrichment period for students, but it has since developed into a free time of sorts. This was changed into Silent Reading For All, where all students in the school spent the time reading for fun. Primo stated that she still wants this to be an enrichment time, so students took the iReady test, which is used as a screening tool to assess growth and gaps in education. This test groups kids together based on gaps, and Primo intends to use this to help children get more help during the enrichment period of school.

Parkside Assistant Prin-cipal Jim Rauchle gave the summer school report. He noted that the numbers have been down in relation to past years. This is his first year taking on this program, but he said there could have been two reasons why numbers were down: there was a shorter duration compared to past years and some of the courses were not taught by certified teachers, so they couldn’t be used in the state data.

The Riverview Principal Jewel Mucklin said that as the new principal she is currently working on goals pertaining to culture, student growth, and achievement. She wants her goals to align with the district goals and has been working on consistency, universal enforcement of policies, and communication.

Director of Instruction Sierra Steuerwald stated that in conjuncture in Wild Rose Schools, they have received the Peer Review Mentoring Grant. This has been used for teachers and mentors to get a half day off work so they can work on mentoring skills. Rheinheimer said, “Having a mentor within the first two years of teaching is crucial,” so he supports what this grant is allowing both schools to accomplish.

The Board approved the retirements/resignations of Kim Mike as a kitchen helper, Janet Hoegemeier as a Social Studies teacher, and an A+ After School Enrichment Leader. They also approved the employment of: Rachelle Towne as the Forensics High School Coordinator, A+ After School Staff, Jessie Gibson as the Girls Grade 7 Basketball Head Coach, and Leland Fallon as a bus driver.

The creation of a new Riverview Elementary Program Support position was approved. As of right now, there is a need for another staff member to help with special education students that need one-on-one help. This money would come from the Federal Funding.

A work meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. in the Wautoma High School Library. The next monthly meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 11 at 6:15 p.m. in the Redgranite Elementary School Gym-nasium.