Waushara County Zoning Department to send out mandatory maintenance notices

The Waushara County Zoning Department will soon begin notifying many County residents by mail that it is time to have their POWTS (Private Onsite Wastewater Treatment System), or commonly re-ferred to as septic systems, inspected as required by the Waushara County mandatory maintenance program.

Notices will be mailed on or around Thursday, March 16 with inspections to be completed by July 1, 2020. County residents receive notices in staggered calendar years, dependent on the year your system was installed, was last inspected, or was originally entered into the inventory.

So, if you receive a notice, and your neighbor doesn’t, you are likely just on a different maintenance cycle.

As most Waushara Coun-ty Residents are already aware, the monitoring of the maintenance of septic systems was adopted by the Wisconsin Legislature in 2005, and required changes to the state plumbing code (SPS 383.54). The legislative change resulted in a county wide inventory of all septic systems and the three year maintenance program in place today.

The code requires, that upon receiving an inspection notice from the County, the landowner contact a certified septage hauler, a POWTS inspector, POWTS maintainer, licensed master plumber, or licensed master plumber-restricted to sewer, to conduct a visual inspection of the tank and certify the system is not ponding on the ground surface or backing up into the structure. The tank is pumped, if needed, or the licensed individual indicates pumping was not required or the last servicing date. All septic systems, regardless of age, are subject to the inspection by a licensed service provider to verify the condition of the system at least once every three years. The licensed provider can submit the paper verification to our office, or many are now submitting results online.

Waushara County is home to many seasonal residents and vacation homes with limited use. The state mandate does not differentiate between systems that are used continually, seasonally, or not at all. If there is a septic system on the property, it is required to be maintained every three years under the current rules.

Systems with infrequent or no use can still be vulnerable to damage from Wisconsin winters and vehicular traffic.

Proper septic system maintenance protects the health and safety of State residents and the ground and surface waters of the state. Continued inspection and maintenance of a septic system is important to make sure that the wastewater from your home or other structures is being treated properly and to identify when your septic system may not be functioning properly.A failing septic system contaminates surface or drinking water, and can affect many more people than just the owner of the septic system. A properly maintained septic system can also prolong the life expectancy of the system and reduce the need for costly repairs and replacement, which become more likely if the system isn’t maintained on a regular basis.

If you have any questions or comments regarding the maintenance program requirements, please feel free to contact the Waushara County Zoning Department at (920) 787-0453 or lcd.zoning@co.waushara.wi.us. It is helpful if landowners have their verification notice (if they have one), their property address, and permit # when they call.

Additional information regarding the septic system maintenance program, including provider lists and frequently asked questions and answers, is available in the Zoning office or at the department link at www.co.waushara.wi.us.com.