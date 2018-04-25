Waushara County Watershed Lakes Council to meet on May 12 at the courthouse

The Waushara County Watershed Lakes Council, Inc. will hold its spring meeting on Saturday, May 12, at 9 a.m. in the County Board Room of the Waushara County Courthouse, Wautoma. The only courthouse entrance open for this meeting will be the south handicapped-accessible entrance. This meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served. The guest speaker for this meeting will be Janet Smith, Executive Director of the North Central Conservatory Trust speaking on “How to Protect Lake Areas”. Additional agenda items for this meeting are as follows: Information on Environmental Education Grant Program; Information & possible action on DNR Requests; Information & possible action on Land Conservation requests; Information & possible action on UW-Extension requests; Information & pos-sible action on local AIS Grant Programs; and Information on WCWLC lake group – Johns Lake. The Board of Directors will be meeting following the regular meeting. Members of the Council are encouraged to attend this informative meeting. Membership dues for the 2017-2018 fiscal year (August-July) can be paid at this meeting. If you wish to become a member of the Council or have questions feel free to contact the Council at www.wcwlc34@gmail.com.