Waushara County Watershed Lakes Council to hold meeting

The Waushara County Watershed Lakes Council, Inc. will hold its spring meeting on Saturday, May 11 at 9 a.m. in the County Board Room of the Waushara County Courthouse. The only courthouse entrance open for this meeting will be the south handicapped-accessible entrance. This meeting is open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

The guest speaker for this meeting will be Jeffrey Helmuth – Hydrogeologist/Bureau of Drinking Water & Groundwater, Division of Environmental Management, WIDNR, who will provide an update on The Central Sands Lakes Study: Quantifying the Connection Between Groundwater Withdrawals and Lake Levels.

Additional agenda items for this meeting are as follows: Update on Environmental Education Grant Program; information and possible action on DNR requests; information and possible action on Land Conservation requests; in-formation and possible action on UW-Extension requests; information and possible action on local AIS Grant Programs; information on WCWLC Lake Group – Mark Magnusson, Silver Lake; Management District Speaking on DASH and Aquatic Plant Management.

The board of directors will be meeting following the regular meeting.

Members of the Council are encouraged to attend this informative meeting. Membership dues for the 2018-19 fiscal year (August-July) can be paid at this meeting. If you wish to become a member of the Council or have questions feel free to contact the Council at www.wcwlc34@gmail.com.