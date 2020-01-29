Waushara County Land/Water/Education Committee announces conservation poster contest winners

Waushara County Land/Water/Education Committee is happy to announce that Fatima Paredes from Tri-County School, in the Junior 7-9 Division has earned 2nd Place & Ally Christensen from Wild Rose Elementary School, in the Primary K-1 Division has earned 3rd Place at the Area Conservation Poster Contest held in Oshkosh on January 24.

Judging began on Jan. 8. The Waushara County Land/Water/Education Committee had 110 entries. Students could earn first thru third place certificates. The first place winning posters were entered in the Lake Winnebago Land and Water Conservation Association District Area Contest, held January 24th.

Primary Division first place winner was Ally J. Christensen, Elementary Division first place winner was Aryia Dahl, Middle Division first place winner was Hannah Schmidt, Junior Division first place winner was Fatima Paredes and the Senior Division first place winner was Emmaline Raboin. This year’s theme was: Where would we bee without pollinators?

Winners:

Division: Primary K-1: 1st Place – Ally Christensen – Wild Rose Elementary School; 2nd Place – Paige Zimmer – Wild Rose Elementary School; 3rd Place – Marlin Schimelpfenig – Wild Rose Elementary School.

Division: Elementary 2-3: 1st Place – Aryia Dahl – Wild Rose Elementary School; 2nd Place – Averey King – Wild Rose Elementary School; 3rd Place – Brooklyn Bliefnick – Wild Rose Elementary School.

Division: Middle 4-6: 1st Place – Hannah Schmidt – Wild Rose Elementary School; 2nd Place – Makenna Jewell – Wild Rose Elementary School; 3rd Place – Mason Dobrecevich – Parkside School.

Division: Junior 7-9: 1st Place – Fatima Paredes – Tri-County Area School; 2nd Place – Nevaeh Bender – Tri County Area School.

Division: Senior 10-12: 1st Place – Emmaline Raboin – Tri-County High School; 2nd Place – Nyasha Wayne – Wautoma High School; 3rd Place – Jazmin Ott – Wautoma High School.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.