Waushara County Health Department awarded grant

Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan are proud to announce that the Waushara County Health Department is one of 14 recipients of their 2018 ABCS for Healthy Communities Grants. Grant funding may be used to develop new projects or programs or improve existing programs to focus on at least one of Marshfield Clinic Health System’s ABCS health focus areas: alcohol and substance abuse, behavioral health, chronic disease, and social determinants of health. A Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program will be established at Wautoma High School. Its focus will be on implementing a young mechanics program with consulting expertise from a SRTS national award winner. The program will teach students how to fix and maintain a bicycle and apply bicycling skills within their physical education classes. Students also will work with local partners to redesign and maintain trails on school property to make them accessible for bike riding. “Marshfield Clinic Health System’s mission is ‘we enrich lives,’” said Jay Shrader, the health system’s vice president of Community Health and Wellness. “Enriching lives happens in a number of significant ways, including improving the health of our communities beyond our four walls. Our grants are one way we can help our local communities to also enrich the lives of their residents.” These grants, he said, are part of a larger effort to add-ress the system’s ABCS health priorities. “I anticipate these grants, again this year, will foster positive change as they did last year and will help us continue our health system’s efforts in partnering with our communities to make them even better places to live, work and play.”