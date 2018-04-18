Waushara County Clinical Services recognized for outstanding service

Waushara County Department of Human Services staff were recently recognized by Wisconsin Division of Community Corrections for their continued exceptional care, assessment and treatment of county citizens struggling with mental health and substance abuse disorders, stating Waushara County Human Services is a “breath of fresh air”. The dedicated staff include: (back row): Jacob Manthey, Crisis Worker; Cody Pangrazzi, Therapist; Bobbie Bleskey, Substance Abuse Counselor; and Paul Vander Sande, Deputy Director; (front row): Dr. Toni Morgan-Jones, Clinical Supervisor; Katrina Dorow-Stevens, Therapist; Mary Seubert, Mental Health and Substance Abuse Counselor; Jennifer Ward, Therapist; and Barbara Putskey, Intensive Services Specialist. Not pictured: Brianna Kulibert, Therapist; Jeremy Woodliff, TAD Court Coordinator; Matt Trecroci, Case Manager Specialist; and Sue Shemanski, Substance Abuse Supervisor.