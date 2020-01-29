Waushara County Administrator in Washington for signing of Phase One of new trade agrement

On the morning of Wednesday, January 15th Waushara County Admin-istrator Bob Sivick was at the White House in Washington at the invitation of President Donald J. Trump. Sivick was there to attend the signing ceremony for Phase One of the new trade agreement between the United States and China.

One of 200 guests, Sivick was joined by other local government officials as well as Governors, members of Congress, Cabinet Secretaries, Ambassadors, Fortune 500 CEOs, and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Sivick’s invitation was a result of his interest in interna-tional trade as it greatly affects Waushara County’s farmers and manufacturers. Over the last two years Sivick engaged the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs on trade issues as well as other problems facing our community like the opioid cri-sis.

The White House requested and Sivick provided a public statement regarding the U.S–China trade agreement. That statement was included in the White House press release covering the event.

In order to maximize efficiency of his trip, Sivick also met with Representative Glenn Grothman, Senator Tammy Baldwin, and members of Senator Ron Johnson’s staff. Sivick discussed the need for increased Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements as low rates adversely affect rural hospitals, nursing homes, and the county’s ambulance service.

Sivick also discussed the need for greater rural access to high speed Internet service as it is necessary for economic development.