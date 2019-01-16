Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program helps filers with significant tax law changes

With tax season just around the corner, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is once again gearing up to offer free tax assistance to Waushara County low- and moderate-income individuals and families.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act became law in December 2017, resulting in many significant changes for the 2018 tax year.

“Taxpayers may be wondering how decreased payroll withholdings, in-creased standard deduction amounts, elimination of personal exemptions, and changes to the Child Tax Credit will impact them,” said Erin Olson, CAP’s Innovation and Engagement Coordinator. “We’re here to help, and we’re dedicated to helping as many community members as possible.”

Since the program’s inception in 2009, CAP has helped more than 1,500 families to file federal and state income tax returns. Volunteers complete training in ethics and tax law before receiving IRS certification to prepare tax returns.

“We make sure our customers get high-quality, professional service by trained volunteers who are equipped to identify tax credit and refund opportunities,” said Olson. “Our focus remains on helping clients claim all tax credits for which they’re eligible, which means more money in the pockets of families who need it, both in terms of savings and the refunds they receive.”

Taxpayers who utilized CAP’s program last year saved an average of more than $175 in filing fees. All told, households in Waushara County saved $40,750 in fees and received nearly $275,000 in federal and state refunds.

Low- to moderate-income individuals and families can call 1-800-660-5430 to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment to have their taxes prepared and e-filed for free. Households that make less than $66,000 may also choose to file online for free at MyFreeTaxes.com.

CAP Services, Inc. is a private, nonprofit community action agency that has been advancing social and economic justice for people and communities in Marquette, Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca, and Waushara counties since 1966.