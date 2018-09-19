Village of Neshkoro gives warnings and fines for unkempt or uncut lawns

At the Village of Neshkoro’s Sept. 10 meeting, property concerns continued to be an issue. Warnings and fines will continue to be issued to owners whose property is in unkempt or have uncut lawns.

Public Works Director, Robert VanderGrinten, up-dated the board on culvert replacement completion under the Highway 73 bridge sidewalk. He said he was appreciative to citizens Rick Gohlke and Glen Mentink for their assistance in repairing flagpoles at Stan-O-Gene Park.

The Road committee met with contractors to review possible road projects for 2019.

The Fire Department will hold a pizza sale fundraiser, with orders due by Oct. 3. See any Neshkoro Fire Department member to order.

The Clerk asked com-mittees to submit 2019 budget requests.

The Neshkoro En-hancement Committee’s Scarecrow Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 13 in the downtown, with vendors, food, and fun for the whole family.

The board appreciates resident Mary Braatz for the donation of two painted scarecrows that will decorate the park during fall.