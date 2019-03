State Representative of the 72nd District Scott Krug visited the Wautoma Public Library on March 16 and talked to citizens about the State Budget. This visit was part of his 32 Listening Sessions that he will be doing throughout Wisconsin. Krug’s next local visit will be on Monday, March 25 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Coloma Town Hall/Community Center, 155 N. Front Street, Coloma.