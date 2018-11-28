Redgranite Village Board discusses 2019 proposed construction projects

MSA Professionals en-gineer Dan Rammer attended the Nov. 20 Redgranite Village Board meeting to give updates on village projects and discuss 2019 projects. Rammer told the board that the Pine River Bridge Project and the Water Tower Project are completed, the Well House #1 Project is not yet complete, and he added that paving the driveway will likely be completed in the spring.

Rammer told board members that the final plans for the Hydrant Replacement Project are expected to be complete in December, with construction to begin in April 2019, as is the Main and Wisconsin Street Reconstruction Project. Rammer also asked board members to prioritize identified proposed projects as all projects must be designed, bid, and under contract by June of 2019 in order to use TIF funds for the project costs.

In other business, the board approved:

Employee health insurance renewal with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), is effective June 1, 2019. However, agent Cassie Bornick, with Dietrich Agency in Ripon, will request to change the annual coverage to a calendar year. Bornick compared insurance rates with United Health Care, Arise, and WPS, with all having considerably higher premiums than BCBS.

Payment request for August Winter & Sons for $73,815 for well house #1 work completed in October and payment request for Lane Tank for $5,841.25 for the water tower project was approved. (The water tower project came in under budget, $17,850 below the bid).

Utility easements for the hydrant replacement project, is tentatively scheduled to begin in April 2019.

The purchase of a brush chipper for $23,250 from Vermeer and the purchase of a grapple bucket for $3,815 from Riesterer & Schnell, are both contingent on whether these can be purchased by TIF funds.

The board rescheduled the next Redgranite Village Board meeting from December 18 to December 11.

The board approved the appointment of the following as election workers: Suzanne Chamula, Jeanette Arndt, Carol Conway, Donna Szesterniak, Jan Munsch, Ellen Caswell, Angela Morales, Andrea Wilcox, Dawn Snyder, and Lisa Williams.

An operator’s license for Angela Eder (Lambeaul Lanes) was approved.

The next regular Red-granite Village Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.