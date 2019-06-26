Redgranite gets construction projects update

MSA Professional Project Engineer Dan Rammer attended the June 18 Red-granite Village Board meeting to give the board an update on construction projects. His update included the Wellhouse #1 Improvements project, the Hydrant Replacement project, and the Wisconsin & Main Streets Reconstruction project.

Rammer told the board that the wellhouse project contractors were onsite working on the two-inch well vent the week of June 10 and is scheduled to be complete the week of the June 17. He said that MSA will schedule a final walk-through with the contractor and the village staff to address any final work that needs to be completed.

Rammer also told the board that the contractor for the Hydrant Replacement project began replacing hydrants the week of June 10. He said they are able to complete two a day, with 10 now replaced.

Rammer reported that Kopplin & Kinas completed the excavation and installation of gravel along Main Street. He said that Jim Fischer Concrete was onsite to form and pour the concrete sidewalk and driveways along Main Street. In addition, WE Energies completed replacing the gas main along Wisconsin Street. CenturyLink indicated they are waiting to get the correct size cable delivered and then will begin the relocation of their utilities. Rammer explained that CenturyLink’s work is holding up the Wisconsin Street storm sewer.

Finally, Rammer told the board that MSA has completed the topographic survey and has begun the design for the Preston Lane/Bonnell Avenue intersection. He said that MSA is looking at options and may consider installing curb and gutter to get the water out.

In other business, the board approved:

•Pay request #2 by Kopplin & Kinas for $90,772.03, change order #1 for Kopplin & Kinas for Horne Street culvert replacement for $5,868.00, and change order for Main Street drainage from $1,200 to $1,400.

•MSA invoice 592010 #1 for $10,803.93 (street construction) and MSA invoice 592009 #1 for $2,169 (hydrants).

•August Winter & Sons pay request #10 for $26,265.99.

•Resolution 2019-04, the Compliance Maintenance Annual Report, which resulted in an A+ for the village. The board congratulated Gary Nigbor and Lamont Larkins for a job well done.

•The resignation of Carol Conroy as election worker.

•Annual alcohol, cigarette, operator, provisional operator and mobile home licenses.

•A Temporary Class B Retail license for Little Sprouts Discovery Center and temporary operator licenses for Sarah Arch and Melissa Rodgers for July 27.

•Provisional operator licenses for Sandra Dobs (Sanicker’s Pub) and Chase Smolen (Dollar General).

•A request by Jessica Hernandez to shoot off fireworks on July 13. Police Chief Kyle Tarr told the board that Hernandez has liability insurance and that the fire chief has already completed an inspection (both are requirements).

The next regular Redgranite Village Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16 at the municipal building.