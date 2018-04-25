Redgranite approves ordinance for TID water charge

The Redgranite Village Board unanimously approved Ordinance 5-3-28, Tax In-cremental District (TID) Water Charge at their April 17 meeting. The village plans to make several improvements to its water utility, including water tower rehabilitation, well house upgrades, pipes, appurtenances, equipment, restoration, necessary utility telemetry, emergency and operational equipment and tools, and other related upgrades to facilities also identified as Safe Drinking Water Loan Project #4890-01 & -02. The village intends to adopt a resolution authorizing the issuance of revenue bonds to pay for the project and has determined that these improvements will benefit the village TID #1. The ordinance further states that a TID water charge will be imposed on the village, which apply to the improvements listed in connection with the village’s TID #1, whether located within or outside of the district. It also states that the charge against the TID #1 for the project will be no less than 100% of the project loan principal and interest payments. Water utility costs for village residents will not increase due to the project.

