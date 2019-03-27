Redgranite approves increase in sewer utility rate

Following a public inform-ation meeting on proposed sewer rates on March 19, the Redgranite Village Board approved a rate increase of $5.00 quarterly per residence/customer or business. For example, the current quarterly rate for those with a 5/8” and 3/4” meter is $33. The $5.00 increase, effective Monday, April 1 (second quarter) will result in a $38 quarterly charge. No one at the meeting objected to the sewer rate increase.

In September of 2018, Martenson & Eisele, Inc. presented a sewer user charge system review report to the board, providing information on current sewer utility rates (from 2013 through 2018) and proposed future sewer utility rates based on projected revenue requirements. The village sewer utility has revenue requirements that include operating, maintenance and replacement costs, debt retirement costs, and contribution to reserve accounts.

Estimated operation and maintenance costs are based on the projected 2019 village sewer utility budget. The report noted that replacement costs are a means to set aside funds to replace equipment and are based on depreciation estimates.

The report further noted that the village currently has outstanding debt retirement expenses associated with the Clean Water Fund Revenue Bonds issued in January of 2002 for improvements made to the Redgranite wastewater treatment facility. In addition, an annual contribution is made to a depreciation fund to be used for capital improvements within the sewer utility. The total projected 2019 revenue requirement for the village sewer utility is $454,962.

