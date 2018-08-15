Pleasant Lake District to hold special Meeting

The Pleasant Lake Management District (PLMD) will hold their Special Meeting on Saturday, Sept. 1, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Anna Follett Community Center, Coloma.

The business meeting will include a presentation on the State’s Groundwater Study in the Central Sands by Mike Parsen, WGHHS, will provide an update of the study and the summer’s monitoring activity. In addition, a ballot vote and discussion on the 2019 district budget will take place. Open nominations and ballot vote for one director seat (3-year term) is also on the agenda.

The second round of private well water testing will take place over Labor Day weekend with sample bottle pick up at this meeting and again at 2-3 pm at the Coloma Swim Park. For resident in the northeast corner of the lake wishing to participate; see the newsletter for details.

This year marks the 15-year anniversary of the creation of the Pleasant Lake Management District; a short presentation listing the PLMD accomplishments over this period will be made followed by cake.

For more information contact Jean MacCubbin, PLMD vice president at: pleasantlakesecretary@gmail.com or phone 608-836-4863.