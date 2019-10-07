Neshkoro Village Board approves golf cart use on village streets

The Neshkoro Village Board adopted an ordinance allowing the use of golf carts on village streets at their July 1 regular meeting. Golf carts are allowed on village streets with a posted speed limit of 25 or less, but not allowed on Main Street. Owners must first fill out an application, have their golf cart inspected by the Neshkoro Police Department, and purchase a sticker.

Enforcement of the village’s property maintenance ordinance continues, with the board directing citations issued for non-compliance.

A much needed resurfacing of South Street is underway with the board voting to apply for funding from the state’s Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. Resurfacing of a portion of Morris Street will be the last 2019 road project.

The Parks Committee reported the canoe and kayak launch area at the Point Park has been completed, and a picnic table added. Public Works reported lights in the Veterans Memorial Park have been replaced with LED fixtures.

All are welcome to attend the Neshkoro Enhancement Committee’s annual summer concert taking place 5:15 P.M on Saturday July 20 at St. James.