Neshkoro residents will soon receive wheeled recycling totes

Matthew Petty of Advance Disposal presented a trash and recycling renewal contract to the Neshkoro Village Board at their Sept. 9 meeting. Village residents will soon be receiving wheeled recycling totes, similar to the current trash totes. A recycling guide will be mailed to each residence.

The board set brush and yard waste pick-up dates for Memorial to Labor day. Village residents can still load their own brush into their vehicles and call the Village Hall at 920-293-4410 to schedule a time to meet the Public Works Director at the dump to dispose of it. The dump will be locked, so appointments are necessary.

The Enhancement Com-mittee updated the board with their list of activities planned for the annual Scarecrow Festival, to be held on Saturday, Oct. 12. Cinderella will be on hand to greet the children, and Miss Wisconsin will visit.

Favorite attractions such as the Petting Zoo and wagon rides will again be featured. The committee will be selling loaded walking tacos and other lunch favorites. They encourage everyone to come vote for their favorite scarecrow, and shop at the many vendors set up on Main Street. New this year, there will be a Dress like a Scarecrow contest for children.

The board will begin work on the 2020 budget at their Monday, October 7 meeting.