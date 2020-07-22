Neshkoro Board moves upcoming election location

At their July 6 meeting, the Neshkoro Village Board approved Resolution #2020-2 to temporarily move the Aug. 11, and November 3, elections to the Neshkoro Fire Station 610 S. Main St., Neshkoro, due to COVID-19.

In other business, the board heard an update on village road projects which are slated to begin at the end of July. Property owners are encouraged to keep their properties mowed. Fines for not mowing begin at $125.

To enable upgrades and maintenance of the sewer system, the board voted to increase monthly sewer rates beginning in 2021 to $44. This is the first increase in seven years.