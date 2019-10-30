NCCT announces new office and Land Conservation Center

North Central Conserv-ancy Trust has been this area’s local land trust for the past 25 years. It has done fantastic work to conserve land in Central Wisconsin. Throughout the 8-county area, NCCT serves (Adams, Clark, Lincoln, Marathon, Portage, Taylor, Waushara, and Wood), they have managed to protect many properties, totaling more than 4,400 acres. They have done so primarily through the development of 53 conservation easements. NCCT takes pride in working with landowners, the community, and others to conserve the natural heritage of Central Wisconsin through the protection of land.

For the past seven years, NCCT has had office space generously provided by Dave Worth and the Worth Company. As the Worth Company has begun to expand, it was time for NCCT to start exploring different options. An exciting opportunity to acquire the old DNR Ranger station in Lower Whiting Park became a possibility thanks to the help of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Village of Whiting. NCCT has now taken ownership of the one-acre property with an office and large garage and is ready to start making this the place they call home.

The station was built in 1960 and has not been updated since. There is a lot of work to be done before NCCT can officially move in. NCCT’s volunteers are doing as much as they can; however, some tasks must be completed by professionals and funds raised thus far are not sufficient to pay for an entrance ramp to make the building accessible and to finish plumbing and electrical work. Staff and supporters have been working hard to find grants and to fundraise to help cover the estimated $19,000 it will take to complete the minimal renovations necessary in order to occupy the office. Thus far, NCCT has raised $23,000 out of the $42,000 needed, so they are seeking the community’s help.

NCCT’s plans for the old ranger station are primarily to provide an office location for staff and members to meet and conduct their work, but that is not all. They want to offer a space that can be used for other organizations to gather and collaborate as well, and this location brings that possibility. This office will provide a conference room that can be used for meetings and has plenty of outdoor space to host future events.

The future is bright for NCCT, and they believe that this new office is the next step to growing their organization. They can’t do this work alone, so please consider donating to help support this new project. NCCT plans to honor donations of $250 or more with a permanent display on-site, upon completion of the project.