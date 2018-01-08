LED lights installed on Coloma billboard sign

The Coloma Village Board meeting was held on July 26 at 6:30 pm. The Board discussed the USDA Grant for 159 North Front Street. They are investigating the cost to the village for the development of an incubator business. The board has until Oct. 1 to decide whether to accept the grant that would help them purchase the building and revamp the space for small business owners to rent. The board listened to several pros and cons about the project. Arden Bandt commented on the success of the Capsell building as an incubator. The Coloma billboard sign now has LED lights installed to allow for better viewing from the freeway. Brush and other obstructions have been cleared from around the sign to allow better visibility. Arden Bandt reported that the Tri-County Regional Economic Development Corporation has disbanded. This will cause a delay in the opening of the Coloma Supermarket because some of the funding was through the organization. The board discussed the tree that will be planted in front of the community center. The Coloma Lions Club will be purchasing the tree, and the Coloma beautification committee will be in charge of its placement. The next village board meeting will be on Aug. 30 at 6:30 pm.