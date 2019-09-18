Learn about benefits and resources available in Waushara County

Waushara County Depart-ment of Aging/ADRC will be hosting an informational meeting called Get To Know Us on Monday, Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m. in the Demonstration Room, lower level of the Waushara County Courthouse, Wautoma. Come to learn just how much you don’t know about the benefits and resources available to area residents.

Have you wondered who you can call if you need a small home repair or someone to change the batteries in your smoke alarms? Are your glasses old, need replacing, and you’re not sure you can afford the cost? Perhaps you need temporary help with food or transportation due to illness or an injury. Would grab bars be helpful in your bathroom? Where do you go for help? Department staff will answer these and any other questions you have about the resources available to you, including transportation, public benefit assistance, fall prevention, nutrition, caregiver support, home repair, and chore assistance.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To learn more, contact the Department of Aging/ADRC at (920) 787-0403 or 1-877-364-5344 toll free.