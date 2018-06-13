Hancock Village Board meeting held June 11

The Hancock Village Board meeting was held on June 11 at 7 pm. The board voted to approve an ATV route on South Hales Road. The board discussed lawn nuisance properties, and 24 letters have been sent out to local residents. Many residents have complied to the ordinance. Board member Larry Monroe reported the fire board voted unanimously to retain the Hancock Fire District. MSA Senior Engineer Brad Stuczynski reported on the Main Street reconstruction project. On June 13 curb and gutter will be poured, and homeowners and business owners will not be able to use their driveways for 5 days after the completion of the curb and gutter stage. When completed, the curb and gutter will be 2200 feet, approximately half mile of poured concrete. The next stage of the project will be laying the sidewalk with handicap accessible points. The project approximate date of completion is July 15. The Hancock Pea Fest will be on Saturday, June 16 from 9 am – 3 pm at the UW Hancock Research Station. The next village board meeting is Monday, July 9th at 7 p.m.