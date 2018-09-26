FVWDB begins new program on July 1

The Fox Valley Workforce Development Board began its new program on July 1 and started the year with a new trio of county leaders in top roles for its County Consortium. The terms are for one year and will run until June 20, 2019.

The Fox Valley Workforce Development Board, based in Neenah, represents the six counties of Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago. The counties are required to come together in what’s known as a “County Consortium” and are typically represented by a County Executive County Board Chair, or County Board Vice-Chair. Together, this County Consortium exercises a critical role in the governance process for the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board, including approving the Board’s budget, providing strategic insight to workforce planning, and has a fiscal responsibility for the Board.

The County Consortium is separate from the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board, which is made up of 29 leaders from the public and private sectors. Together, these two bodies come together to solve the critical workforce issues in our region, known as Workforce Development Area 4. The FVWDB is one of 11 workforce boards in Wisconsin.

Donna Kalata represents the Waushara County Board Chair.