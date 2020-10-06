Comments remain open for special license plate

The first step toward recognizing the work of Wisconsin’s utility workers with a new “Keeping the Lights On” license plate is underway.

An application to sponsor an Authorized Special Group license plate was submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The application for the “Keeping the Lights On” license plate is available for review and comment at wisconsindmv.gov/specialgroupreview until July 2. All objections will be passed to the legislative Transportation Committees for final decision on the plate’s status.

The individuals spon-soring the new license plate followed DMV’s Authorized Special Group license plate process: Paid the development fee of $15,500; and gathered the signatures of 500 Wisconsin residents who intend to purchase the special plate.

If the new license plate is authorized, the group must maintain 500 valid special plate registrations after three years, or DMV will discontinue issuing the plates.

A complete list of special plates currently offered is available at wisconsindmv.gov.