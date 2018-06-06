Coloma Village Board meeting held May 31

The Coloma Village Board meeting was held on May 31 at the Coloma Community Center. Board member Tom Congdon explained the developer agreement for the TIF 2 Ploch annexed property. He informed the board of the progress with the developer on the agreement. Money collected from TIF properties help encourage development in a designated business area. The board approved the fireworks permit and parade permit for the Coloma Chicken Chew which will take place on June 22-24. A Class A liquor license was approved for the new Coloma Supermarket, which will be opening in June. Grass height ordinances were discussed, and several homes in the community were issued grass mowing warnings. The board also discussed the possibility of issuing weight limits on some of the roads within the village. Board president Arden Bandt reported that the Coloma Park will have two new sets of bleachers installed this week. Another project that will be completed before the Chicken Chew will be the fireman’s addition, which will be added to the park building on the north side. The Coloma Historical Society will be working on re-staining the south side of the historical building. As well, the parking lot will be relined and the playground equipment will be fixed. The next village board meeting will be on June 28 at 6:30 p.m.