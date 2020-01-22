City of Wautoma reminds residents of sidewalk shoveling

Chapter 50, Article 1 of the Wautoma Code of Ordinance states that the lessee, occupant of first or ground floor, or person having charge of a building, or, if there be no lessee, occupant or person having charge, the owner of each parcel of real estate in the city abutting or bordering upon any street, avenue, highway, or other public place shall remove or cause to be removed all snow, ice, and debris from the sidewalk in front of or adjacent to such premises to the full paved width of such sidewalk within 24 hours after such snow, ice, or debris has fallen or accumulated thereon; provided, where footways or sidewalks have not been paved or duly established, snow, ice, and debris shall be removed to a width of not less than four feet from that portion of the street or way which is used in common as a footway.