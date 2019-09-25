Citizens address Waushara County Board on staffing, library funding, and zoning

A nearly packed house filled the room for the Sept. 17 meeting of the Waushara County Board of Supervisors at the Waushara County Courthouse in Wautoma. Four citizens requested to address the supervisors including Marty Wilke, Kent Barnard, and Shane Merrick, and Gary Lawrence.

Marty Wilke’s concern was cutting the funding for the UW-Extension Community Resource Agent, Patrick Nehring. Wilke said that Nehring’s knowledge and resources have been very helpful to citizens, especially working with private well testing and encouraging homeowners to get nitrate kits.

Gary Lawrence, Pine River, also spoke on the proposed budget in support of retaining Patrick Nehring for the UW-Extension Community Resource Agent and was concerned about cross county costs for the library and stating that they are legitimate costs.

Town of Warren Sup-ervisor, Shane Merrick, questioned the board on whether or not there was proposed zoning for the township. County Administrator, Robert Sivick, said that the board could not comment on the issue as it was not on the agenda and would be against meeting laws. Sivick directed Merrick and those from the Town of Warren to talk to Todd Wahler, Zoning/Land Conservation Director. Wahler was in attendance and took the Town of Warren concerned citizens outside the meeting to address the issue.

Kent Barnard, Wild Rose Library Director, addressed the board concerning the proposed 2020 Budget for the Winnefox Library, which is the funding for the eight county libraries. County libraries are a valuable resource and offer a community space to gather, he added. The proposed budget for the libraries is $521,080, the same as it was in 2019. Sivick said that when preparing the budget he did not receive the information and figures on each library as to what their cost was to operate their libraries, and what their needs for 2020.

At the Oct. 15 meeting the Board Supervisors have the right to propose amendments, and vote on them to make adjustments. As the preliminary budget is at this time, the mill rate is about a cent lower than 2019. A county resident with a $100,000 home will be paying $683.15 in county taxes if the preliminary budget stands as presented. The meeting where the final draft of the budget will be voted on for approval will be Tuesday, Nov. 5.

