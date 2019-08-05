Car Show to be held in Lohrville Sept. 1

Lohrville car show or-ganizer Rich Decker attended the special Redgranite Village Board meeting on April 29 to voice his concern that he was not aware that the Lohrville car show, which he has organized and held for the past five years, was being moved to Redgranite for the Labor Day Festival.

Redgranite Advancement Association member Amy Vetrone told the board and Decker that she had made that request at the April meeting based on misinformation. As a result, the car show will be held at the Good Times Bar & Grill in Lohrville on Sunday, Sept. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a live band performing during the show. There will be no car show in Redgranite during the festival.

Pat LaSage, owner of the Rock Coffee House, attended the board meeting to further discuss enhancement of the quarry area to bring visitors and new citizens to Redgranite. “We need to do something to continue enhancing the quarry setting, like a bike path, pavers, etc.,” said LaSage. “No one knows that it sits right behind us.” He also suggested that a large sign, advertising the quarry, be erected where passing cars can plainly see it. He commented that the Wisconsin Economic Development agency may be able to help the village.Village President Belinda Passarelli said she would contact the agency to get more information.

In other business, the board:

•Approved four road projects that the village will bid out. Public Works employee Jacob Dehling reviewed the projects with the board.

•Approved sending a written notice to Crime-stoppers, requesting that the “heroin” sign on the Luft property in the village be changed to something more positive for the village.

•Approved a request by the Redgranite AMVETS Post #13 to place an advertising sign in Veterans Park, beginning May 1, for their Memorial Day chicken BBQ. The board gave a standing approval for each year in the future.

•Tabled a decision to purchase a new police vehicle. Village President Passarelli told the board that she was informed by MSA Engineer Dan Rammer that the purchase of the vehicle could not be done with TIF funds.

•Tabled action on Well House Change Order #2.

The next regular Red-granite Village Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.