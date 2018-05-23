CAP Services hosts Community Action Month - Take a Seat Breakfast in Wautoma

Mary Patoka, CAP Services, Stevens Point, addressed a full house at the Take a Seat Breakfast in Wautoma at the WWII Memorial to honor residents from Waushara and Marquette County that have made a difference in the lives of others through CAP Services programs. This was the first time CAP held three Take a Seat Breakfasts. One was held in Stevens Point and one will be held in Appleton on May 31. Patoka said that CAP has served 2700 households and added that 51 percent of the Waushara residents and 59 percent of the Marquette County struggle to make ends meet. CAP has provided many services including the Skills Enhancement Program. Mary Kunasch, Editor/Publisher of the Waushara Argus and Resorter and Jody Jansen, area CAP Board Member, served as the hosts.

