Board approves playground equipment for Roberts Park

The Wild Rose Village Board voted to carry forward with an agreement made to pave Rolling Ridge Court during a Sept. 5 meeting.

The agreement was made with Stan Soltis with his development of Rolling Ridge. Soltis had gained several one-story duplexes, and built a home of his own there as well.

He requested having a cul-de-sac put in once the construction was completed, and have the road paved if possible. The Village agreed to it, made plans for it, and have enough money to do the work. There might not be enough money to work on Grant Ave. as well, so that work is being put on hold.

A report in the possible ditching between High Sheet and Mt. Morris brought the news that the DNR didn’t feel permits were needed to go through the marsh. Grants may even be available to have the work done.

Mary Kusche spoke to the board regarding the possibility of ordering a piece of playground equipment for Roberts Park. Enough money had been donated to the Friends of Robert Park for a 10-Spin. The board gave her permission to order the equipment.

The police report involved the possibility of needing to look for another full time officer. Acknowledgment was given to the invitation to attend the Sept. 29 dedication for the American Legion’s Veterans Memorial.

In new business the Board approved the Classic Car Show organizations providing hanging baskets on Main Street in 2019.

Linda Steffen and Mark Williams were approved to serve on the Zoning Committee.

An operator’s license was approved for an employee at the Pioneer Pub and Grub.

A special meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18, while the next regular board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3.