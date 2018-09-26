AmeriCorps NCCC team serves in Portage and Waushara Counties

The Central Wisconsin Windshed Partnership (CWWP), a program ad-ministered under the Portage County Planning and Zoning Department, Land and Water Conservation Division (LWCD), the Waushara Coun-ty Parks Department, and the White River Flowage Lake Management District recently benefitted from the assistance of the Maple 6 team through AmeriCorps NCCC.

The team arrived on July 13 and departed Aug. 6, assisting with the removal of terrestrial invasive species and clearing trails in various Waushara County parks. On the White River Flowage, the team maneuvered in kayaks and hand pulled Flowering Rush, an aquatic invasive species. While working with the CWWP, the team assisted in maintaining approximately 11.5 miles of windbreaks and living snow fences.

“The Maple 6 AmeriCorps team worked on invasive plant control for the Waushara County Parks Department,” said Scott Schuman, Waushara County Parks Superintendent. “The Maple 6 team was a pleasure to work with. They completed tasks assigned effectively and efficiently,” he added.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.