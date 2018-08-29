WR School Board appoints Chris Bahr as middle school volleyball coach

The Wild Rose School Board started an Aug. 23 meeting in closed session. The closed session involved a discussion on the resignation of Courtney Donati as the 6-12 grade school counselor. The Board also discussed her possible replacement.

In reconvening to open session, the Board approved Donati’s resignation. It was pointed out that several candidates were available for the counselor’s position, interviews were conducted, and Rachel Malsom was appointed.

Also appointed was Chris Bahr as the middle school volleyball coach. The Board is closing in on appointing an 80 percent physical education/health teacher.

A discussion was held on the School Safety Grant Round 2 award possibility. The Wild Rose District could get approximately $30,000, with extra remote alert buttons and walkie talkies being considered for purchasing. The school district is considering various ways to help keep students safe.

In looking at the update of enrollment, it was mentioned that a handful of students open enrolled in, while two open enrolled out of the school district.

The next regular board meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13 at the Wild Rose Elementary School IMC. A Sept. 27 meeting may not be needed, which would mean the next meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11. A Thursday, Oct. 25 meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. as the equalization values will be in.